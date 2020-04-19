BRISTOL, Va. — Hot dogs are a hot commodity at the Ballpark Corner Market — even in the midst of the COVID-19 health scare now plaguing the world.
“About the only thing that’s changed is not having people sit in here to eat,” said Susan Key, the owner of the market on Randolph Street in Bristol, Virginia.
Key took over the operation about six years ago; it’s been in her family for decades.
The “Ballpark” in the name refers to the nearby Boyce Cox Field.
“It’s takeout only,” said Key, 59. “And we have a lot of large orders. A lot of companies call their orders in.”
Key sells as much as 35 hot dogs at a time.
And she offers what sounds like a math equation when it comes to answering what makes a good hot dog.
“H20 and TLC.”
Key laughed.
“As the chili sits, it thickens,” she said. “So we have to add some water to it.”
Key gets the chili and mostly beef frankfurters from nearby Malcolm’s Meat Service in Bristol, Virginia.
Slaw dogs are popular, she said.
“We make the coleslaw here in house,” Key said. “So we make slaw about every other day.”
Yet, her slaw recipe cannot be revealed.
“Of course, there are carrots and cabbage,” Key said.
And what else?
“Now,” Key teased, “that would be sharing a pretty big secret. I’d rather not say.”
Hot dogs sell for $1.40 each or two for $2.65. You can also pick up the lunch special — two hot dogs plus chips and a 16-ounce drink — for $3.99.
Hot dog toppings like cheese cost extra.
I took my lunch — a hot dog with slaw and another with chili plus chips and a Dr Pepper — over to a picnic table beneath the pine trees, overlooking the ballpark. It was the perfect place — and perfect tastes — for a Tuesday afternoon picnic while observing social distancing guidelines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.