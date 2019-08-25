Rally activities offers variety of natural wonders

FRIDAY, AUG. 30

With hikes focusing on everything from snakes and spiders to birds and wildflowers, the 57th annual Roan Mountain Fall Naturalists Rally kicks off on Friday, Aug. 30. All activities for the opening evening will take place at Roan Mountain State Park Conference Center.

Registration gets underway at 5:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner, which requires reservations and advance payment, served at 6:30 p.m.

Ross Spears will present the evening program at 7:30 with his presentation “The Truth About Trees.” Spears will explore the profound interconnection between humans and trees, from the oxygen we breathe and water we drink to foods and medicines, tools and building materials, and even ceremonies and symbols.

Larry McDaniel will host a “moth party” starting at 9 p.m. on the front porch of the conference center.

SATURDAY, AUG. 30

A variety of field trips and other activities will be offered Saturday, Aug. 31. An early morning bird walk starts at 6:30 a.m. with leadership provided by members of the Elizabethton Bird Club. Other morning field trips will commence at 8:30 a.m. from the field adjacent to the entrance to Roan Mountain State Park’s rental cabins.

Topics and leaders are:

» “Wildflowers,” led by Guy Mauldin

» “Useful Plants,” led by Marty Silver

» “Mushrooms,” led by Gabrielle Zeiger

» “Spiders,” led by T. J. Jones

» “Trees,” led by Frosty Levy

» “Beetles,” led by Cade Campbell

» “Snakes,” led by Philip Hylen

A couple of Conference Center activities will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., including a session of flint knapping by Bob Estep and fossil casting for all ages by Mick Whitelaw with the East Tennessee State University Department of Geology and Geoscience Club.

Bag lunches will be available for pickup at the Conference Center at noon. These lunches are only available through pre-paid reservations, but attendees are welcome to bring their own lunches. Deadline for ordering a bag lunch and paying for it is Tuesday, Aug. 27. Marty Silver will provide a slide show of nature images while attendees enjoy lunch.

Afternoon field trips get started at 2 p.m. in the same field where the morning trips commenced. Topics and leaders are:

» “Stream Ecology” by Bart Carter and Gary Barrigar

» “Geology of Roan Mountain” by Mick Whitelaw

» “Nature Hike” by Will Miller

» “Butterflies and Other Insects” by Larry McDaniel

» “Wildlife Tracking” by Marty Silver

» “Mosses and Liverworts” by Jim Goldsmith

» “Salamanders” by Tyler Wicks

The annual Friends of Roan Mountain membership meeting will be held at 5:45 p.m. at the Conference Center, followed by a buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. Advance reservations are required to attend the meal. Following dinner, Kenn and Kim Kaufman will present “Bird Migration Patterns in Eastern North America” at 7:30 p.m.

Bird migration is a massive phenomenon involving billions of individual birds, some of which travel thousands of miles; at times, this vast parade passes almost unnoticed. In eastern North America, some migration is taking place for more than ten months of the year, and the birds are traveling in many different directions, not just north and south. The Kaufmans have both studied bird migration for many years, and in this program they will talk about the routes, timing and survival strategies of these amazing travelers, with a special focus on the Great Lakes region and on the southern Appalachians.

Larry McDaniel will again host a “moth party” on the front porch at 9 p.m. as participants look for local moths and other nocturnal insects.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 1

Sunday, Sept. 1, will offer field trips starting at 9 a.m. from the field adjacent to the cabin area entrance. Topics and leaders are:

» “Birds” by members of the Elizabethton Bird Club

» “Rare Plants of the Roan Highlands” by Gary Kaufman

» “Mushrooms,” a foray and mini-workshop, will be led by Gabrielle Zeiger

Afternoon field trips are set for 2 p.m. Topics and leaders are:

» “Butterflies and Other Insects” by Don Holt

» “Birds of Prey” by Philip Hylen

MORE DETAILS

Friday and Saturday evening meals are $10 each for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. The evening meals are served buffet-style with salad, hot entrée, side items, drink and dessert. Bag lunches for Saturday are $6 and consist of a sandwich, chips, fruit, cookie and drink. City Market of Elizabethton, Tennessee, has been the long-time caterer for the event.

Reservations and payment are due by Tuesday, Aug. 27. Reservations and payment can be made online at the Friends of Roan Mountain website at www.friendsofroanmtn.org.

All weekend activities are free to members of FORM. Non-members can pay $15 for admittance to all weekend activities. Attendees can also join FORM and have this fee waived. A year’s membership dues are $20 for an individual or $30 for a family.

For more information, call Rally Director Gary Barrigar at 423-543-7576 or email him at gbarrigar@friendsofroanmtn.org.

— BY BRYAN STEVENS | SPECIAL TO THE HERALD COURIER