A dynamic husband-wife team of well-known birders and an award-winning filmmaker will headline the programming at this year’s Roan Mountain Fall Naturalists Rally. The event is scheduled Friday, Aug. 30, through Sunday, Sept. 1, at Roan Mountain State Park.
“For 57 years, the Fall Roan Mountain Naturalists Rally has drawn nature enthusiasts from all over the country to this jewel of the Southern Appalachians,” said Gary Barrigar, a retired educator and the long-time director of the autumn event. “Some of the best naturalists in the country volunteer their time and energy to make this a landmark event for people of all ages.”
The Kaufmans
Sure to draw in attendees this year are the Friday and Saturday evening programs being presented by Ross Spears and Kenn and Kimberly Kaufman, respectively.
Kenn Kaufman burst onto the birding scene as a teenager in the 1970s, hitchhiking all over North America in pursuit of birds — an adventure later chronicled in his cult-classic book, “Kingbird Highway.” After several years as a professional tour leader, he transitioned to a career as a writer and illustrator. He has written a dozen books, including his own “Kaufman Field Guide” series, which now includes volumes on North American birds, butterflies, mammals, insects, advanced birding, nature of New England, and nature of the Midwest. His latest book is “A Season on the Wind: Inside the World of Spring Migration,” published in April 2019. Kenn is a field editor for Audubon magazine, and he is a fellow of the American Ornithological Society.
Kimberly Kaufman is the executive director of Black Swamp Bird Observatory in Ohio, a position she has held since 2009. Previously, as BSBO’s education director, Kimberly played a key role in starting the Ohio Young Birders Club, a highly successful group for teenagers that has served as a model for youth birding programs. Kimberly is also the co-founder of The Biggest Week In American Birding, the largest birding festival in the country. She is a contributing editor to Birds & Blooms Magazine, and coauthor of the “Kaufman Field Guides to Nature of New England and Nature of the Midwest.” In 2015 she received the Chandler Robbins Award from the American Birding Association for significant contributions to education and conservation.
According to Barrigar, the Kaufmans have a long relationship with the Roan and the Friends of Roan Mountain.
“Kenn was first a speaker and leader at a naturalists’ rally in 2003 and then again in 2010,” Barrigar said. “He and Kimberly are lifetime members of the Friends of Roan Mountain. When I asked Kenn if he and Kimberly could come back as speakers this year he stated, ‘That’s a special place, and the people involved in the Friends group and the Rally make the experience even better.’”
The Kaufmans remarked upon how easy it was to become enchanted with the Roan.
“I fell in love with the area for its beauty and the rich biodiversity,” Kimberly said. “But what I came to truly appreciate about it the most was how the people in the region recognize and appreciate the value of promoting and protecting the area. It’s a joy to be returning.”
Her husband echoed her feelings. “The southern Appalachians are world famous for the diversity of living things here — not just birds, but all kinds of wonderful plants and animals — and the Roan is one of the most beautiful places to experience this,” Kenn said. “After my first Rally in September 2003, I took out a life membership in the Friends of Roan Mountain because I wanted to stay connected to this place, and now Kimberly and I are both life members.”
Bird migration
Their Saturday evening program for the rally will explore the wonders of avian migration.
The couple noted that people have been actively studying bird migration for more than two centuries, but they are still learning new things every year, through old-fashioned observation and brand-new technologies.
For instance, tiny tracking devices are allowing humans to follow the journeys of individual birds, and they’re doing things we never would have expected.
The Kaufmans said some birds take really round-about routes between the nesting grounds and the wintering grounds. Others make amazing, long, direct flights — like a thrush weighing less than two ounces that flew nonstop from South America to Canada in 48 hours.
There are still many open questions, such as “How can a bird can migrate thousands of miles and then find its way back to the exact spot where it started?” “How do they navigate with such precision?”
The Kaufman said they can’t wait to see what new discoveries each season will bring. In their program, they will explore how migration is much more complicated than birds flying south in the fall and north in the spring.
The Kaufmans will present their program, “Bird Migration Patterns in Eastern North America,” on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 7:30 p.m. in the RMSP Conference Center.
‘Truth About Trees’
This year’s rally is being held slightly earlier this year, Barrigar noted, because of an unavoidable scheduling conflict at Roan Mountain State Park.
As director of the fall rally as well as president of FORM, Barrigar can depend on the support of many different people to make the annual autumn event a success.
“The Friends board of directors and myself are constantly looking for ways to make all the rallies better,” he said. “We have very enthusiastic volunteer leaders who donate their time and a very loyal membership who support the Friend of Roan and the rallies.”
Barrigar is also looking forward to a program titled, “The Truth About Trees,” by an acclaimed filmmaker from Johnson City, Tennessee. Ross Spears began making documentary films in 1975. His film, “Agee,” was nominated for an Academy Award in 1981. His film, “The Electric Valley,” received an Emmy nomination in 1984. His film, “To Render a Life,” won a Blue Ribbon at the American Film Festival in 1982. A film series, “Tell About the South,” received a nomination for Best Series of the Year from the Independent Documentary Association in 1997. Another series, “Appalachia,” made with Jamie Ross, was selected Best Video of the Year 2010 by the American Library Association.
In addition to his series, “The Truth About Trees,” he is at work on two 3D films — “Matilda’s Dream” and “Charlie’s Dream” — based on old stereo cards, as well as a feature documentary titled, “American Pilgrimages: The Story of Religion in America.”
His “The Truth About Trees” is the first full-length documentary film series to explore the indispensable role of trees for all life on Earth. Like an earlier series, “Appalachia,” “The Truth About Trees” demonstrates that natural history and human history are intricately connected. The very words “truth” and “tree” have roots in an ancient word for “endure.”
Spears will present his program at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Roan Mountain State Park Conference Center.
All weekend programs and activities — not including meal costs — are available for $15 to the public or free for members of Friends of Roan Mountain. Attendees are welcome to join FORM. A year’s membership dues are $20 for an individual or $30 for a family. To register online, visit www.friendsofroanmtn.org. A downloadable brochure with detailed program and activity description is also available.