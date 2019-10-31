B.B. King said many years ago that one needn’t be sad or lonely to play the blues.
So it goes with Johnson City’s Billy Crawford.
“You can be happy and listen to or play the blues,” said Crawford. “It’s a happy music.”
For decades a guitar-slinging bluesman, Crawford leads his namesake band to the hallowed Down Home on Friday, Nov. 1. It’s something of a monster mash — sans Halloween.
“Yes! We play songs by monsters of blues music,” said Crawford, a case manager for the Bristol, Virginia circuit court by day. “We do it our way, never the same way twice.”
Blues monsters of yore occupy ample space in Crawford’s vast repertoire. For every nod to Eric Clapton’s Cream of Duane Allman’s Allman Brothers, the slick-domed musician delivers multiple references to the bluesmen who influenced Clapton and the Allmans.
“Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Little Walter, Jimmy Reed, Freddie King,” Crawford said. “They lived the American dream and did it their way.”
Crawford toured the country as the guitarist for late blues singer Deborah Coleman for about a decade. When he came off the road and settled back home in Sullivan County, Tennessee, he formed the Billy Crawford Band in 2002.
“We’re one of the longest running bands around here,” he said.
Every January and February, Crawford gathers his band for several weeks of annual rehearsals. At that time, they introduce a handful of songs to their already massive repertoire.
“We have probably 250 different songs we could play,” he said. “We do 30 to 40 per show, so it takes a while to play them all in the course of a year.”
No two Billy Crawford Band shows are the same. For instance, he’s aware of what he played when they last appeared at the Down Home.
“I love bringing out the National steel guitar and do Delta blues,” Crawford said. “Last time I was at the Down Home, I played a whole set of Delta blues from Robert Johnson to Blind Willie McTell to Son House.”
Now, some may assume that the Billy Crawford Band rate as a covers band. Not exactly. Yes, they play a wide range of selections from the realms of blues and blues-rock. However, they are not note-by-note copies.
“We use the formula that Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan did,” he said. “We may change the time signature or intro. We may change the chord progression, which we did recently with B.B. King’s ‘Rock Me.’ We changed it to a jazz fusion thing. We make them our own.”
Showmanship oozed from such blues masters as John Lee Hooker and Howlin’ Wolf. Hooker could but bob his head to and fro or tap his foot in time with a hardcore beat to make an audience howl. Wolf could lean into the microphone, narrow his eyes, and yes, howl as if to stab the moon. He drove crowds wild.
Crawford makes his guitar wail. He’s been known to hop atop tables, walk among the crowd, stride across bars — while making his guitar not so gently whelp.
“We get to create a memory,” Crawford said. “It’s not a jam. It’s a show. We want to give them something to remember.”
