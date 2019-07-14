Billy Crawford Band, Bristol Virginia Seniors Showchoir to perform as part of monthlong music series

This year, last year, every year — music proliferates in downtown Bristol.
And not all of it defines as either bluegrass or country music.
Take Music in July. Presented by the city of Bristol, Virginia, the monthlong series stages in two locales in downtown Bristol. It continues on Thursday, July 18, in Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia, with the Billy Crawford Band.
“(I play) electric blues in the vein of Freddie King, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Ronnie Earl, B.B. King,” said Billy Crawford. “It’s led into my own style, my own thing.”
Wednesday, July 24, at noon and Thursday, July 25, in the evening finds the extraordinary Bristol Virginia Senior Showchoir at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee. About 45 local citizens comprise the show choir.
“It’s an unexpected experience,” said Danny Hill, recreation superintendent for Bristol, Virginia, and senior showchoir director. “Grandma and grandpa get up there and sing songs. We’re not professionals, but it’s the type of a show you would see in Pigeon Forge or Branson.”
Crawford, who works in the Bristol Virginia court system, toured for about a decade as a professional blues guitarist. Nowadays, he plays music throughout the area on most weekends.
“I played with Deborah Coleman and Long John Hunter,” Crawford, 52, said. “I’ve been fortunate to play in 48 states and 22 countries. I’ve played in Paris, Tokyo, Athens, London, Brussels.”
See Crawford and his crackerjack band, which includes the exceptional Mary Munsey on saxophone, for free in comfortable Cumberland Square Park.
“There’s a stream nearby,” Hill said. “Bring a lawn chair, sit in the sun or sit in the shade.”
From Crawford, count on legions of nods to music’s heydays of yore. Sometimes he’s a rock dude, other times he bears down on the blues.
“We’ll play some surf music, some Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis,” Crawford said. “Early rock ’n’ roll was a baby of the blues.”
Many a member of the senior showchoir predate the onset of rock ’n’ roll. Some were born during the 1930s, many in the 1940s, and at least one in the late 1920s. Those were the days of the Glenn Miller Band and Guy Lombardo, the big-band era that spawned crooner Frank Sinatra.
“Right now, we have 43 to 45 people in the choir,” Hill said. “They’re from their late 50s to 90. The average age is about 83.”
Be not deterred. Quite the contrary, the senior showchoir maintain a long history of strong singers and showmanship.
“We act out the songs as we sing them,” Hill said. “We reach out to the young and the young at heart. They turn back to their youthful years.”
Music, like Bristol, doesn’t really age. Like day turned to night and night turned to day, music in Bristol rings eternal.
“It’s a music place,” Hill said.