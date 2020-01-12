The lineup for Barter Theatre’s 20th Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights includes a collection of plays to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the AFPP. The readings are free to the public and will take place at Barter’s Smith Theatre.
The schedule:
» 7 p.m. Jan. 23: “They Must Be Women Now” by Nedra Pezold Roberts
» 1 p.m. Jan. 24: “Charlottesville” by Catherine Bush
» 4 p.m. Jan. 24: “In the Middle of Nowhere” by Bret Murphy
» 1 p.m. Jan. 25: “Project X” by Taylor Hatch
» 4 p.m. Jan. 25: “The Field” by Emily Emerson
» 1 p.m. Jan. 26: “Nightjar” by Hannah Hartmann
» 4 p.m. Jan. 26: “The Quiet Zone” by Augusto Federico Amador
The winner of Barter Theatre’s 2020 College Playwriting Festival (Jan. 17-19) will be read by Barter’s resident acting company at 11 a.m. Jan. 25. Barter’s College Playwriting Festival celebrates students studying theater and playwriting.
For full details on the weekend and other events, visit bartertheatre.com/playwriting-festivals.
