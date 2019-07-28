BRISTOL, Va. — Drive by Harry and Marilyn Anderson’s comfortable home at 504 Piedmont Ave. Take note of the large container atop their front porch.
“BACKPACK DROP OFF,” a sign attached to the container says. “PLEASE PLACE IN BOX. THANKS!”
Come either by day or by night. Laden with one, two, a dozen or even 100 or more backpacks, one need only leave them in the container on the Anderson’s porch. Rest assured, each backpack will find its way into the hands of a child in need.
That’s because the 34th annual Day in the Park returns on Saturday, Aug. 3. Fielded at Breedlove-Charles Park in downtown Bristol, Virginia, the daylong event serves as a summer’s-end party that gives back to the community in major ways. Primary among them, each school-aged child will receive a backpack stuffed with school supplies absolutely free of charge.
“We want to fill 1,000 backpacks,” said Harry Anderson II, founder of Day in the Park. “There’s probably 100 backpacks in the living room now.”
He spoke while seated at his dining room table. In his living room, backpacks filled a chair near the front window. A few were stacked on a couch. Some lingered on the floor, near a donated grill that’s to be raffled at Day in the Park as a means of raising funds to keep the annual event afloat.
Not one backpack occupied the container on the Anderson family porch. As time ticks steadily by and near to the event, they are about 900 backpacks short of their annual goal.
“I left about 40 to 50 of them yesterday,” said Steven L. Davis, of Brothers for Christ Community Response of Bristol, Virginia.
Davis numbers among dozens of volunteers who donate their time to participate in Day in the Park each year.
“I’m on the grill,” Davis, 52, said. “For about eight years at Day in the Park, I’m now responsible for all the cooked food.”
All children who attend Day in the Park eat and drink all they want for free. Adults can dine as well, though for a small donation.
“We cook the food, serve the food to feed those hungry children and families,” Davis said. “Those children are our future. This shows them that somebody cares about them.”
Several stacks of packaged notebook paper occupy a chair in the Anderson family living room. Nearby, two new children’s bicycles — one for a girl, one for a boy, will be given away as prizes during Day in the park.
An auction, last weekend at Borderline Billiards on State Street in downtown Bristol, raised a few hundred dollars for Day in the Park. Auctioned baskets of donated goods, which included gift cards to several local restaurants, help defray costs of the purchase of items to fill the backpacks.
As time draws near, the need for backpacks looms large and pressing.
“It’s a big need,” Anderson II said. “If you buy locally, they’re usually about $6 to $11 apiece. Walmart, sometimes Walgreens, they’re about $5.99 apiece.”
Sounds cheap, right? For many if not most citizens, those prices represent a small amount. However, plentiful neighbors barely have money with which to buy food, pay utilities, buy gas for their car — necessities. Some do not even have that.
For them, the purchase of even an inexpensive backpack for their child or children, simply cannot be accomplished.
“Some people say, ‘It’s just a backpack,’” Anderson II said. “That’s easy to say for people who have the money to buy a backpack.”
Remember, said David Frazier, a longtime volunteer at Day in the Park, those kids represent the horizon of the community.
“Just seeing the smiles on the faces of the children at Day in the Park gives me inspiration,” said Frazier, of Bristol, Virginia. “I feel like I’m contributing to the community. It gets me in the spirit to get involved.”
Day in the Park provides more for the community than backpacks and school supplies. In addition to free food and drink for children, kids can avail themselves to a selection of large inflatables including a gigantic slide.
“If I was a kid,” said Marilyn Anderson, wife of Harry Anderson II, “the inflatables and school supplies would be my favorite things at Day in the Park.”
There’s more. For instance, all kids who wish, can receive a free haircut. They may dance, courtesy music provided by Harry Anderson III, the Andersons’ son. Likewise, there’s face painting, free personal pan pizzas from Papa John’s, basketball and cornhole tournaments.
Activities abound at Day in the Park.
“Kids want to go jump, get something to drink and eat,” Marilyn Anderson said. “Parents, make sure to sign them up early, register at Day in the Park, to get school supplies.”
Scores of local businesses donate each year to help make Day in the Park happen. In addition to the aforementioned Pepsi and Papa John’s, Harry Anderson II said that Sara Lee provides hot dog buns and Shearer’s provides chips. Bristol Virginia Public Schools chip in to help with space and to provide additional volunteers.
“We couldn’t do it with them, our sponsors and volunteers,” Anderson II said.
Money’s tight for lots of folks. To attend a movie costs a considerable amount for a family in need. Likewise admission to a theme park such as Dollywood, dinner out at a pizza place, or even a bite from a local fast food establishment.
Then there’s clothes needed for children as the start of school beckons around the bend. Add to that pencils and glue sticks, paper and notebooks. Backpacks, too. Do the math. For one child in a family below the poverty line, luxuries are out and oftentimes needs are, too.
That’s where Day in the Park steps in. They provide a day of fun, an oasis or respite from the daily grind. They also gift each child who attends with a day of food and a backpack of needed items for the school year to come.
Call it an investment in humanity, Davis said.
“Children need to see a ray of hope, a ray of light,” Davis said. “Times are tough. Mr. Harry serves a need, but this is not about Mr. Harry and the Anderson family. It’s amazing to see people spend all day in the hot sun or a pouring rain for the children.”