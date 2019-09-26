BRISTOL, Va. — Louis Armstrong sang of dancing cheek to cheek. A key lime bar sat next to a half-consumed Diet Coke.
In walked Anthony Wayne. Through the doors and up the stairs at Blackbird Bakery on Monday afternoon strode the mastermind of a festival of free music TO free your mind.
Wayne brands his festival as AVIBE. Scheduled to percolate from Oct. 4 through Oct. 5 at Bristol Station Brews & Taproom in Bristol, Virginia, the festival heralds art as spun from swirls of music and culture.
“We’re blocking off the street behind Bristol Station,” said Wayne, whose band Anthony Wayne Vibe performs on day two of AVIBE. “We’ve got 30 musical acts, vendors, a food truck, a drum clinic, crafts, art. There will be a yoga class on Saturday morning.”
Musicians set to perform include Bristol’s Moose Roberts and Church Hill’s Loose Leaves. Kingsport’s Mark Mahoney offers gothic blues. Bristol’s Rich Allen renders folk music.
“I want all of these people to be heard,” Wayne said. “Come hang with us. Tip the bands. Buy a CD. Fall in love with the music. Fall in love with a feeling.”
Wayne’s AVIBE seeks to extract the best from humanity. A spirited answer to dispiriting divides, he seeks order with optimism as routed through a festival of music.
“You have to create change if you want change,” Wayne said. “I want to empower people. I’m not motivated by money. It’s not about clout or elitism. I just want people to love each other.”
On Monday evening, Wayne walked across Piedmont Avenue from Blackbird Bakery to Bristol Station. Amid a gentle evening breeze, he led an open mic night for a couple of hours.
One of Wayne’s advisors, Bristol’s Jim Cooper, wore a new AVIBE Festival shirt as he sat near the stage. As Wayne played solo, Cooper nodded his head to and fro with the gravy-wavy tunes.
“If you’re walking down Piedmont on Oct. 4 and 5 and think you hear the Dave Matthews Band,” said Cooper, “keep on coming to Bristol Station and you’ll find that it’s Anthony Wayne Vibe.”
Mark Mahoney layered subtlety to Robert Johnson’s “Love in Vain” during the open mic. Rich Allen reinterpreted Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right.”
But first, Wayne punctuated his time on stage with a whirlwind of positivity. His “Problems I Borrow” featured propulsive rhythm guitar, a signature of Wayne’s music, amid lyrics of hope. That’s AVIBE, a festival of hope.
“I want words like awareness and compassion,” Wayne said. “I love the jam world. I love the feeling of getting lost in the music. I want AVIBE to be about the music. It’s freedom.”
AVIBE presents opportunities for performers who may never have performed onstage during a festival. A leg up for talent, it’s also an avenue through which Wayne will debut his band’s new lineup and song.
“My band, Anthony Wayne Vibe, has five members,” he said. “We have a new song, ‘Moving On.’ We’re going to play on Saturday. This will be our first show with this lineup. I think this is our calling.”
During the not-so-great depression of the 1930s, millions of Americans flocked to movie theaters. They needed a release. Live music provides that. AVIBE aims to deliver in kind as a way to block out the oft-cruel world, unfurl one’s hair and let the world slide right on by.
“Leave your worries at home,” Wayne said.
