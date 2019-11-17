book2
In a recent book, author Monica M. White looks at “Freedom Farmers: Agricultural Resistance and the Black Freedom Movement” (University of North Carolina Press, 2019, $27.95).

This 208-page study presents the historical narrative of the black freedom struggle to embrace the work, roles and contributions of southern black farmers and the organizations they formed.

“Historians, novelists, filmmakers and persons engaged in casual conversations often tell the story of the relationship between land-less African American farmers and the soil as oppression and exploitation,” the author writes.

“Indeed, painful memories attend slavery, tenant farming, sharecropping, and land loss,” White writes.

“But this book offers another narrative of the relationship between labor, land use, and the black farmers whose contributions were intrinsic to the development of the agriculture sector of the United States of America.”

This book includes chapters called “Agricultural Self-Determination on a Regional Scale,” “A Pig and a Garden” and “Bypass the Middleman and Feed the Community.”

The author is an assistant professor of environmental justice at the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

