The Bristol Historical Association will welcome author Eric Buckland on Monday, Nov. 18, to speak on an early Bristol resident and Confederate raider, John Singleton Mosby.

Buckland’s program is titled, “The Perfect Man in the Perfect Place, the Story of Colonel John Singleton Mosby.” The program will focus on Mosby’s military skill.

Buckland has written five books on Mosby, with several telling the stories of some of the men who rode with Mosby’s Rangers during the “War Between the States.” His two newest books are “They Rode With Mosby” and “From Rockbridge To Loudoun.”

The event will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Bristol Public Library and is free and open to the public.

The event is being held in conjunction with the library’s mission of “Expanding Minds and Building Community.”

For more information, contact Tim Buchanan, program chairman, at buchanan03@bvu.net or visit the Bristol History Facebook page.

