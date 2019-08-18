BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — Sam Schraeger recalls his youth, growing up at Asbury Park, New Jersey, in a new novel.
But, he says, this is not a tell-all, by any means.
“I would say most of this came from my imagination and stories I have heard from others,” said Schraeger, 65.
“The people are only very loosely based on people I knew. Most of it is imagination.”
The 216-page “No Spare/No Jack” (Cholla Needles Arts & Literary Library, 2019, $10) recalls the Garden State from the early 1970s, a time when the author lived in the area.
“It takes place over an approximately six-month period and, while it is a work of fiction, it does contain factual information about the Asbury Park riots, which took place in 1970,” said Schraeger, a native of Neptune, New Jersey.
“The title is mostly symbolic,” he added. “If you have no spare or jack, if your car blows a tire, you can’t go any further.”
Schraeger attended Asbury Park High School, graduating in 1972.
He worked for Guardian Life Insurance for 24 years.
In later years, after moving to Bristol, Tennessee, in 2003, Schraeger became a pawn broker.
Today, the retiree is gearing up for a book signing at the Tri-Cities Flea Market in Bluff City, Tennessee, where he will premiere “No Spare/No Jack” on Aug. 25, noon-3 p.m.
“I would first say it is a novel about Asbury Park, New Jersey, in the 1970s,” the author said.
“The narrative follows the intertwining lives of approximately a dozen people over that six-month period. It looks at friendships, love affairs, businesses — a gas station, a seashell shop, a cheap burger joint, a children’s amusement ride park and a garbage truck crew — and what I would call the anguish and joy of living,” the author added.
“There’s the regular cycle of breaking up, making up, living and dying — people sometimes at their best and other times at their worst.”
The author figures the book holds some universal fibers that make it appeal to all kinds of readers.
“They will recognize the people and the situations with the real feel of our common humanity. They will laugh and cry along with the characters,” he said.
“Those who want to read a realistic story about real people struggling to get through life with some dignity, decency and a little sanity, I believe this story will hit them where they live.”