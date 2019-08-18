Want a copy?

Sam Schraeger is signing copies of “No Spare/No Jack” (available on Amazon) on Aug. 25, noon-3 p.m., at the Tri-Cities Flea Market, 4571 Highway 11E, at Bluff City, Tennessee. Look for his open-air table in the left-handed side of the top tier, near Building One. Call 423-538-3532 or email sschraeg@aol.com.