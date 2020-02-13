Ray Benson wheeled into Fort Myers, Florida, on Saturday. Today they’re in Georgia, tomorrow Alabama.
Come Saturday, Benson’s Asleep at the Wheel comes to a stop at Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia. Presented by the Abingdon Music Experience as part of the new Abingdon Sessions music series, Benson’s Wheel proceeds during what marks their 50th year in music.
“Ain’t that something?” said Benson, by phone from Fort Myers, Florida, on Saturday. “I just try to put one foot in front of another. Very thankful.”
Benson confirmed that Asleep at the Wheel will record an album and film a video to acknowledge his Western swing revivalist band’s 50th year. Recording, the Philadelphia native said, would commence in March.
“Asleep at the Wheel,” Benson said, “what we’re doing for the 50th, a combination of the old band and the current band will record an album and video.”
Furthermore, later this year will bring a selection of shows with a classic lineup of Asleep at the Wheel. For now, Benson said that he will know more of the recordings when work commences, but meanwhile, he’s mum.
Know this: Asleep at the Wheel formed in Paw Paw, West Virginia, in 1970. At the urging of Commander Cody, they relocated to San Francisco about a year later.
As the band sought traction in terms of identity and audience, Asleep at the Wheel spent 1971 as a backing band for a string of country stars. Included among them: Hard-core country singer Stoney Edwards.
“We were his band,” Benson said. “I was 20 years old. We met Buck Owens. When ‘Easy Lovin” was No. 1, we were Freddie Hart’s Hartbeats. But it was 1971, and we were Stoney Edwards’ band. We backed up Dickey Lee, Connie Smith, Dave Dudley. That was it, man.”
A round of pinch-me moments came Benson’s way during those birthing days of the Wheel.
“That’s when we met Willie Nelson, the best friend a musician could have,” Benson said. “We were on one of his shows. We hadn’t been paid in three days. We were this young hippie band backing up a black country singer. We had cut our hair. Charley Pride had already happened by then. It was pretty wild.”
By the time 1973 rolled around, Asleep at the Wheel had whittled into a tight band. Van Morrison heard them in San Francisco and made comments about them to Rolling Stone.
“It was a phone call,” Benson said. “I was sleeping on Commander Cody’s floor. I got this phone call from Van Morrison.”
Major label United Artists took notice. They signed Asleep at the Wheel, which led to the band’s first album, “Comin’ Right at Ya,” in 1973. Two years later on Capitol, their breakthrough single, country top 10 “The Letter That Johnny Walker Read,” changed the band’s course.
“That ruined the band, too,” Benson said. “Then they wanted more singles like that. We were going the other way. It was a great thing when it happened. It gave us an opportunity in the world. It was very difficult after that.”
Follow-up singles did not fare as well. Including their cover of “Route 66” and band favorite “Miles and Miles of Texas,” Asleep at the Wheel barely cracked Billboard’s country singles chart thereafter. Record labels — Epic, Arista, etc. — came and went in the years that followed.
Since then, Asleep at the Wheel helmed multiple tribute albums including “Ride with Bob” in honor of the king of Western swing, Bob Wills. A man of many sounds, Wills counted Jimmie Rodgers among his influences. That’s where Asleep at the Wheel connects to Bristol.
“Jimmie Rodgers was to me the beginning of it all,” Benson said. “Bob Wills did every Jimmie Rodgers song there was.”
Known as the band that saved Western swing, en route to its 50th year, Asleep at the Wheel recorded with its heroes while honoring them. Amid their ongoing journey, they’ve won a stack of Grammys and legendary status.
Can membership in the Country Music Hall of Fame be far away for Asleep at the Wheel? Time, the ultimate arbiter, will tell.
“Life is a crooked path, and we’re sure happy about that,” Benson said. “I wanted to find America. It was always an adventure, and it still is.”
