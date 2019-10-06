ABINGDON, Va. — The Arts Depot is hosting a book festival featuring local authors on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m.- to 2 p.m.
Local authors appearing at the event include Addie Davis, Hazel Fleming, Jack Rose, J.C. Schweingrouber, Kari Kilgore, Elizabeth Champagne and Bunny Medeiros.
Special events for children, from 10 a.m. to noon, feature authors Jahmal Potter and Victoria Fletcher with dance and stories at the Arts Depot, 314 Depot Square.
For more information, call 276-628-9091.
