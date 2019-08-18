Grasping at straws

Humble straw has been made of many materials through the ages

Throughout history, straws have been made from a variety of materials, including bamboo, rye and wheat grass, stainless steel, glass and silicone.

Only after World War II did various plastics, including polystyrene and polypropylene, replace other materials for the mass production of these drinking tools.

Headlines have warned for some time that the world’s oceans and other waterways are being overwhelmed by plastic.

Society used many items manufactured from plastic for only the most fleeting of uses.

Take, for instance, the typical plastic straw. It’s only used once, then it takes 500 years to decompose, often littering and harming ocean life. Mass production of plastic straws, at least in the United States, followed the end of World War II, but they did not displace paper straws for several decades.

Many people are now also beginning to argue that plastic straws are also completely unnecessary. Doing away with them won’t solve the problem of plastic waste, at least not overnight.

Nevertheless, the rejection of the plastic straw, proponents say, does represent one small step on the road to protecting the Earth from the scourge of plastic waste.

Here’s a brief history of the straw:

3000 BC

» The ancient Sumerians made the first recorded use of straws, which they used to drink beer. For some Sumerians, straws were a luxury item. The oldest known straw — constructed as a gold tube inlaid with lapis lazuli — was found in a Sumerian tomb.

1800s

» Straws made of rye grass were fashionable and cheap, but they tended to quickly dissolve when exposed to liquids — a definite flaw considering their purpose.

1888

» Marvin Stone patented the first straw design — paraffin-coated manila paper — back in 1888. The Washington, D.C., resident came up with the revolutionary new concept for the straw because he didn’t like the residue that rye straws left in his mouth as he sipped mint juleps.

1936

» Arthur Philip Gildersleeve invented the crazy straw, sometimes referred to as “krazy straw,” which features a transparent plastic tube with a number of twists and turns near the top of the straw. Liquid sucked into the straw follows a winding path, resulting in a novelty item that was instantly popular with children.

1937

» Joseph Friedman invented the bendable straw, popularized as the bendy straw, in 1937. The straw, also known as an “articulated straw,” with an accordion-like hinge to “bend” the straw into a position convenient for drinking.

1950

» Milton Dinhofer’s design for the twisted straw Sip-N-See is patented in 1950. Dinhofer also came up with the chimp design for the popular game, Barrel of Monkeys. His twisted straws featured a cowboy, a clown and an elephant.

1956

» Flav-R-Straws, drinking straws infused with a flavoring, are marketed with the intention of encouraging children to drink their milk.

1960s

» As plastics, particularly polystyrene and polypropylene, became more widely used, mass-produced plastic straws overtook paper in popularity in the early 1960s.

2015

» Williamstown, Massachusetts, banned straws that are not recyclable or compostable

2018

» In 2018, Seattle became the first major city to ban plastic straws outright. Washington, D.C., followed, along with smaller cities including Alameda, Berkeley, Manhattan Beach and Oakland, California; Monmouth Beach, New Jersey; and Fort Myers, Florida. Major companies, including SeaWorld Entertainment and the cruise line Royal Caribbean also banished plastic straws.

» On July 9, Starbucks Coffee Co. announced it will eliminate single-use plastic straws from its more than 28,000 company-operated and -licensed stores by making a strawless lid or alternative-material straw options available, around the world, by 2020.

» McDonald’s announced a switch to paper straws in the United Kingdom and Ireland, but disappointed environmentalists and anti-straw crusaders when shareholders rejected a proposal to phase out plastic straws in the U.S. during a meeting on May 24. However, the fast-food company has vowed to continue exploring alternatives to single-use plastic items, including straws.

» Even royalty jumped on board the environmentally friendly trend. Queen Elizabeth II banned plastic straws and other one-use plastic items from her palaces in the United Kingdom.

2019

» A ban of plastic straws went into effect in the Canadian city of Vancouver, due to a vote in May 2018 that included banning straws and other single-use items.

2020

» Straws are not the only single-use plastic item in the crosshairs. New York state lawmakers recently approved a statewide plastic bag ban, which will go into effect in March 2020. Similar bans are already in effect in California and Hawaii.