The Bristol Tennessee Police Department is currently accepting applications for its next Citizens Police Academy, which will begin April 6 and meet Monday evenings through June 15, according to a news release.
The program is designed to provide area residents with a behind-the-scenes look at the operations and services of the police department and foster a better working relationship between the department and the public. The program includes both classroom instruction and hands-on training.
During this course, officers from the city’s police department will instruct citizens in several areas including law, crime prevention, patrol, investigations, defensive tactics, SWAT, traffic and firearms training.
The academy is not designed to make participants certified police officers, nor does it give the graduates authority to act as police officers.
The focus of the curriculum is to provide an informative overview of the fundamentals of police operations.
This two-way communication is an effective and successful way to build a partnership between the community and the police department.
All classes will be held at the Slater Community Center, 325 McDowell St., from 7 to 10 p.m. The program is open to all interested community members, and the cost is $50. Those who complete the program will be recognized during a graduation ceremony.
Applications are available online at www.bristoltn.org/cpa. The class is limited to 20 participants.
For more information, contact Nathan Greene, Community Programs Officer, at 423-340-6481 or ngreene@bristoltn.org.
