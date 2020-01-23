SALTVILLE, Va. — Get ready for the big breakfast with the mammoth-sized proportions.

That’s what’s slated for Saltville, Virginia on Feb. 1.

So circle your calendars for that Saturday morning, when the Museum of the Middle Appalachians celebrates Woolly Mammoth Day.

On this holiday, the awe-inspiring Woolly the Mammoth comes out to the Saltville streets to predict whether the weather will remain cold like winter or sizzle into spring.

Yep, it’s just like that groundhog called Punxsutawney Phil of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

This year’s Woolly Mammoth Breakfast runs 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Northwood High School cafeteria in Saltville. Tickets are $10 adult and $5 for children age 6 to 12 years old.

Expect a big country breakfast with entertainment and door prizes.

Then step outside to see the mechanical mammoth — squirting water and making motions — answer all calls to give a long-range weather forecast at 10:30 a.m.

It’s all for fun. Yet it’s also a fundraiser for the Museum of the Middle Appalachians.

And it’s a tribute to the Ice Age-era fossils that have been found in the Salt Valley over the past several decades.

You can learn more about those digs and what makes Saltville such an intriguing town along the Smyth-Washington county border. The breakfast ticket includes admission to the Museum of the Middle Appalachians, 123 Palmer Ave., in downtown Saltville.

