ABINGDON, Va. — Rachael Adams just wants to share her artistic dreams.

That’s why she signed up to display her art — in her first-ever show — at the Wolf Hill Brewing Co. of Abingdon for the month of November.

“I love the brewery. I love everybody who is there,” Adams said. “I love the vibe. I just love everything about it really.”

Adams, 28, grew up in Saltville, Virginia, and now lives in Abingdon with her husband, Evan, and their daughter, Reagan.

Her love for art stems from her time as a teen, at age 15, when she entered her career as a jeweler in Chilhowie, Virginia.

Yet, along the way, she liked to experiment with paint.

Adams uses acrylic paints and some metallics mixed with clear epoxy resins.

Her art originally began as wire wrappings and canvas painting but has since turned into paint pouring onto glass and mirrors.

And she loves working with neons and bright colors.

Adams makes abstract images.

“I just mix up the paint and pour it on and see what happens,” she said. “And I really appreciate the opportunity to have people see my art.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

