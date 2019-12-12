ABINGDON, Va. — Gallery owner Dean Barr is rolling out the red carpet for another artist this weekend.
And, this time, it’s himself!
Still, that also means you’re invited to a gallery opening on Friday, 7-9 p.m., at The Gallery@Barr Photographics, just off Abingdon’s Main Street.
Look through January for an exhibition series with a collection of giclee on canvas photographic works entitled “Different Perspective” by the gallery proprietor and photographer.
“This collection of photos contains images captured from a different perspective,” Barr said.
“The perspective of an image can be influenced by emotions, physical angles or subject matter. This collection presents subject matter that could be considered mundane, in some aspects, but altered, abnormal perspective allows for a new way of seeing subject matter.”
Barr established his business in 1986 as a photography studio.
In 2001, Barr’s photo studio segued into a fine art gallery — with a custom framing gallery and upscale gift gallery, all the while maintaining the photo studio.
Barr hosts several artists each year in what he calls “the only independently funded gallery in Abingdon.”
All total, Barr has hosted more than 100 artists.
“It is part of my mission statement to provide space for emerging artists to have work exhibited in an established venue, providing opportunity for the artist to have work seen and purchased by collectors,” Barr said.
And, still, he wants to show off what he does: take pictures.
“I capture a moment in time … an image — never was before, never will be again,” Barr said.
“A semblance, yes; the exact image never. A floating leaf, the look on a squirrel’s face; sensual ways sunlight filters through trees; babble of a brook — sound captured as visual image which reawakens auditory memory; faces long generations lost, seen in smiles, eyes and noses today; sorrow; joy; indifference ... actual windows in time, captured in an instant, preserved for eternity. This is what I do; this is who I am …historian, commentator, observer, and photographer.”
