BRISTOL. Va. — Just in time for the presidential election season, the Bristol Historical Association has assembled a new collection of political trinkets.
You’ll find them on display at the Bristol Public Library through March.
“The American Presidents: Presidential Campaign Buttons and Pins” shows off a colorful collection of memorabilia highlighting American presidential campaigns for about a century.
This exhibit features medallions, buttons, banners, ribbons and other political objects.
Political buttons and pins have been a part of election culture since the United States’ first presidential inauguration.
Back then, in the 1790s, metal pins bearing the phrase “Long lives the president” and George Washington’s initials were worn by his supporters, according to historical association member Susan Long.
This particular phrase — “Long lives the president” — was chosen, according to Long, because newly independent Americans were accustomed to cheering “Long live the King!”
Later, in the late 18th century and during the first half of the 19th century, the pins were actually sewn onto clothinglike buttons, whereas the modern forms typically have stick pins on the back and are therefore called “pin-back buttons.”
Initially very small, these buttons grew so large that they almost became impossible to wear, according to Long.
Such buttons became most popular during the 1940s, Long said.
Among the many items on display, you’ll find a set of Dwight D. Eisenhower rhinestone earrings and pin, as well as sparring dolls of Michael Dukakis and George H.W. Bush.
You can also find a Prohibition Prize created in 1886 by Jennings Demorest and used to promote the value of temperance in young people, as it was awarded for the best speeches on the topic.
