ABINGDON, Va. — Donnamarie Emmert is marching down the streets of Abingdon again for nightly strolls, sharing spooky stories that might make you shiver.
“I’ve become an annual event,” Emmert said. “After 24 years, that’s to be expected. Too, when it’s time for this tour, it’s time for fall. Yah!”
And it’s not just for fun.
“Some people take it for college credit,” Emmert said. “Some people take it for the history. Some take it because they’re looking for ghosts. Everyone takes it for fun.”
The trip spans about a mile through town.
While Emmert, a 1977 graduate of Abingdon High School, will also march during the summer during the Virginia Highlands Festival, the crisp nights of autumn are her favorites.
And that means now.
“Fall is the prime tourism season here in town,” she said. “The Virginia Creeper Trail really delivers with great scenery, and Barter Theatre has perfect spooky shows to keep people enthralled. Then, of course, there’s me - the Haint Mistress.”
She’s not shy.
“My personal mission is to deliver a reliable look at our local history and present Abingdon in a good — if spooky — light,” she said. “We are, after all, a town of haunted historic proportions.”
This year, the tours run Friday through Oct. 30, meeting at 7:30 each night at the Fairy Fountain on Main Street in Abingdon.
What’s her favorite stop: The Tavern, built in 1779.
“Everyone always says ‘aaaahh’ when they hear we’re heading to The Tavern,” said Emmert. “They want to know about the history, but they really want to hear about the numbers in the attic and, of course, The Tavern Tart.”
On an opposite side of the street, you’ll find the Washington County Courthouse, dating to the 1860s.
“We have a beautifully haunted courthouse. If time allows, people will hear about Hatchet Boy and Miss Lucille, the ghost who does not like change,” Emmert said.
“A classic, of course, is the telling of the tale of Gordon Rife and how his life was cut short. Courthouse Hill has seen a lot of action over the decades,” Emmert said, “and not all of it is pretty.”
