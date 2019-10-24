Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE MID THIRTIES WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST TENNESSEE, SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...FROST WILL MAINLY OCCUR IN THE VALLEYS AND THE HIGHEST ELEVATIONS IN THE MOUNTAINS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&