ABINGDON, Va. — I’m gonna tell you about Abingdon this week.
Really, I am.
It’s a thing called “Haunted Hill.”
But, first, lemme let you know about my ill-fated hike to the Haunted Forest of Big Stone Gap at Mountain Empire Community College last Saturday night.
I’ve been heading to that site in Wise County for about a decade to deliver dispatches about all the wild, weird, wacky and witchy happenings staged by college students.
Only, this time, I couldn’t find it.
There was no concession card and no long-haired hippie guy from Rose Hill, Virginia, leading me into the woods.
I couldn’t find a bit of one of my favorite haunted attractions.
Yet, finally, I found the answer on Facebook: The Haunted Forest was put on hold this year due to drought conditions in Southwest Virginia.
So this year, obviously, I won’t be telling you to go to those woods of Wise County.
But, certainly, you should head to the Haunted Hill.
That happens on Saturday, 5-8 p.m., at the William King Museum of Art, 415 Academy Drive, in Abingdon.
This event makes the most of the art museum’s prominent spot on a hill.
Come for tricks and treats plus hay rides, costume contests, a scary movie and art projects.
Best of all, it’s free. To find out more, call 276-628-5005.
