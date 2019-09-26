ABINGDON, Va. — Charles Goolsby has sought reactions to his paintings for decades.
That’s part of being an art professor at Emory & Henry College.
He’s taken off on his bicycle on the Virginia Creeper Trail, capturing images of what he witnessed.
Goolsby also once painted his dog in an odd position — and many people simply thought that dog was dead.
Now, he has set his target on simply that: Target.
Goolsby is slated to showcase his recent and rather large painting of the Target store parking lot near I-81’s Exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia as part of a multi-artist show called “From These Hills” at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, running from October to February.
“I just think it’s fun to see a landscape that is not a traditional landscape,” said Callie Hietala, 31, the art museum’s director of fun and tours, as she overlooked Goolsby’s painting.
“You think sunsets or sunrises, hills or valleys. And this is a parking lot,” Hietala said. “And he made it really interesting and fun to look at.”
Hietale smiled.
“It’s transforming that ordinary. And just by painting it, you make it something extraordinary and worthy of examination,” Hietala said. “And every time I pull into the parking lot at Target, I’ll think of this piece.”
The show opens with an Oct. 3 reception, 6-8 p.m., that is expected to lure many of the participating artists to the museum, Hietala said.
Artists in this show include L.S. King, Ruby Berry, Charles Boggs, Alyssa Coffin, Eric Cowan, William Major, Patricia Mink, Eve Rocha, Alice Salyer, Christy Ward — and many more. It’s 24 in all.
“This is an opportunity for the region to see what the contemporary artists are making right now,” said Kathy Gibian, 63, the museum’s exhibitions coordinator.
The show ranges from paintings to sculptures to photography.
“From These Hills: Contemporary Art in the Southern Appalachian Highlands” is a long-standing tradition at the museum, first held in 1993.
This marks the 14th time the event has been held; it’s being curated by Rebecca Elliot, assistant curator of craft, design and fashion at the Mint Museum of Charlotte, North Carolina.
“This year we’ve really tried to diversity our entries in some way,” said Sarah Stanley, 31, the museum’s curator of fine art and crafts. “We’ve got paintings, glass, wood sculptures, ceramics. So it should be a really great show.”
