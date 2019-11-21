MARION, Va. — Get ready to strum, hum and tap your feet.
The Wayne C. Henderson School of Appalachian Arts in Marion, Virginia, is teaming up with the folks from The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail to stage Guitar Summit 2019 this weekend.
It’s being held in partnership with the American Evolution.
And it’s all to celebrate the role of the guitar in Virginia’s history.
This is a two-day event featuring performances, lecture demonstrations and presentations.
It all revolves around the guitar and its contribution to Virginia history and culture.
Guitar Summit 2019 at The Henderson will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Wayne C. Henderson School of Appalachian Arts, 203 N. Church St., in Marion.
This event is now a tradition.
The original Guitar Summit happened in 2017. And it was simply organized as a premier for The Crooked Road’s two-disc “A Century of Heritage Guitar Music” CD.
Still, the Guitar Summit was met with such enthusiastic response that this year’s second event has been organized.
Guitar Summit 2019 recognizes the guitar in Virginia by inviting many musicians to come to Marion, where they are set to perform, tell stories and celebrate Virginia’s rich history together with other musicians and guitar enthusiasts.
Look for a lecture by Rene Rodgers, representing the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, and speaking on “The Role the Guitar Played in the 1927 Session and Beyond.”
Ted Olson, with the East Tennessee State University Appalachian Studies Department, is speaking on “The History of the Guitar in Southwest Virginia.”
David Winship, traditional music historian and educator, is lecturing on “Guitars, Old Fords, and Hillbilly Music.”
You can also find lecture demonstrations by Tori Bartfai, Juan John De Hoyos and Mac Traynham (Guitar Styles); Nick Weitzenfeld, Scott Fore and Jack Hinshelwood (Contest Guitar Playing); Erynn Marshall, Carl Jones, Olen Gardner and Willard Gayheart (Backing up Fiddle Tunes); and Jayne Henderson (Inlay).
But, hey — what about the music?
Well, you’ll hear from many of the guitarists featured along The Crooked Road, including songs with vocals, instrumentals, fingerpicking and flatpicking performances by Claiborne Woodall, Brandon Davis, Casey Lewis, Steve Kilby, Doug and Taylor Rorrer, Junior Blankenship, Scott Freeman, Denny Alley and Blake Collins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.