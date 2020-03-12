BRISTOL, Tenn. — Superman flies in the sky faster than speeding bullets. Gymnastic Spider-Man swings about the skyscrapers of New York City.
Amazing, right? Matters of comic book myth, too.
Yet the folks of River’s Way and Theatre Bristol constitute actual heroes in the midst of performing actual heroic deeds. See them for yourself. Turn out for Theatre Bristol and River’s Way partnership in the presentation of “Real Heroes.” Slated for Saturday and Sunday, the play stages inside Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace in Bristol, Tennessee.
“I think there’s a message in this play,” said Tom Hanlon, executive director of Bristol-based River’s Way.
Established in 1993, nonprofit River’s Way enables “people of differing abilities to make significant contributions to their community.” Now in its fourth year of partnership, that’s precisely what they accomplish in staging annual plays at Theatre Bristol.
“It’s the idea that everybody can be a hero in their own way,” Hanlon said. “They make life more vibrant and interesting. Sometimes it’s the little things they do or say.”
Perhaps it’s the character of Granny. Regardless of the play or theme, Zoe Richard plays the character of Granny each year. She doesn’t speak during the show. However, her mannerisms while perched cross-legged on a chair on stage, do.
“Granny is a fixture,” Dottie Havlik, writer and director of “Real Heroes,” said after rehearsal on Monday afternoon. “Granny and I are bananas. Everyone else is either an apple or an orange.”
The premise of “Real Heroes” centers upon how people treat folks of differing personalities and realities. Apples shun oranges, and oranges shun apples. Gradually, leaders emerge from the two groups, from which forms a band of real heroes to enact change in attitudes and outlooks.
Havlik and Granny, as bananas, observe the goings-on much as the audience does.
“We always write Granny into the script,” Havlik said. “We don’t know whose Granny she is, but she’s always here.”
Likewise, annual River’s Way participants include the enthusiastic Connor Griffitts, the versatile Brandi Harden and the outgoing Kandi Burke. One and all approach such productions as “Real Heroes” with equal parts verve and imagination.
“They’re not doing this because they are people with disabilities,” Hanlon said. “They’re actors. They don’t say that, but I think that’s how they feel.”
On Monday, actors from Theatre Bristol and River’s Way rehearsed the dramatic comedy from start to finish. Between acts of drama, actors including Andrew Hunt and Griffitts delivered a range of one-liners and humorous anecdotes.
Near the play’s end, Griffitts — ever-smiling and seemingly always happy, waved to a friend that he suddenly spotted several rows deep in the seats.
“Hello, Tom!” Griffitts said, definitely off the script yet in keeping with the play’s penchant for ad-libbing.
To consider that he and his friends have perhaps encountered bullying or shunning should bring shame upon anyone who has propagated such inhumanity. Indeed, Havlik incorporated into her script terminology expressed by several River’s Way actors relative to their feelings when shunned and such.
“The real heroes in life are the ones who will walk with you by the bully,” Havlik said. “The real hero is the one who will be kind to someone. Everybody can be kind. Everybody can be a hero.”
One takeaway from the productions of Theatre Bristol and River’s Way seems obvious. People could do themselves justice if they could spend time from time to time with people such as the people from River’s Way. They’re lights that no sun could provide.
They are heroic.
“After our first performance,” Havlik said of Zoe Richard as Granny, “she whispered into my ear, ‘You’re my friend.’ That’s the first time I’ve heard her talk.”
