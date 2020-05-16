“For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” (Romans 6:23)
Death is alarming, or at least it should be. The corona virus pandemic has made us painfully aware of the reality of death, and it has reminded us that we are all more vulnerable to death than we like to think. People typically don’t feel threatened by death until they have a “close call” in a vehicle, or when they learn of a personal medical issue that may be fatal, or when there is an extremely contagious virus for which there is no vaccination or cure.
There is a far more lethal problem than the corona virus, and that is human sin that eventually results in death. Ralph Venning (1621-1673) called it “the plague of plagues.” The apostle Paul described the certainty of sin and death that began with our forefather Adam: “Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned” (Romans 5:12). Death includes three distinct and tragic realities: 1) spiritual death or separation from God; 2) physical death; and 3) eternal death which includes eternal separation from God and eternal torment in hell.
Every day we see the rising COVID-19 death total and it weighs heavy on our hearts. Little do we realize that worldwide, aside from these virus-related deaths, even in normal times 3 people die every second, 180 die every minute, almost 11,000 die every hour, and more than 250,000 perish every day. These statistics are both staggering and sobering. The fact remains that 100% of all people will die.
No one is immune and no one can escape from the ultimate plague of sin and death. The only antidote for sin and death is God’s gift of eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord. An antidote is medically defined as a remedy that counteracts poisoning. In this sense, our Lord Jesus Christ came into the world to counteract the deadly poison of sin. He lived a perfectly holy life in obedience to God and His moral law. He died as God’s chosen sacrifice to take away the sins of mankind. He rose from the grave to prove He was God’s Son and that His sacrifice was sufficient. He ascended to the Father’s right hand and He freely gives eternal life to all who repent of their sins and trust Him as Lord and Savior. Dear reader, this is good news indeed for us all.
Dr. Stan Anderson is pastor at Liberty Baptist Church in Bristol, Tenn. He can be reached at dsanderson@btes.tv. For more sermons and Bible studies, visit: www.liberty-online.org/pastor and Liberty Baptist Church Livestream on YouTube.com.
