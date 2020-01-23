You’ll not find her at a local food bank, but Florida’s Amanda Cook classifies as a hungry musician.
Relocated to Virginia, she leads the Amanda Cook Band to Johnson City’s Down Home on Sunday. On the national road for but a handful of years, it’s her first visit to the beloved nightspot.
“I’ve got this bucket-list thing,” said Cook by phone from her home near Galax, Virginia. “I’ve checked off several of them. The Down Home, it’s something I’ve always wanted to play.”
Cook, 41, came to bluegrass through her father. Based in Florida, she joined his traditional-based bluegrass band, High Cotton.
“That’s where I learned everything,” Cook said. “I learned to sing three-part harmony, play upright bass. Then there was this desire to get on stage. It’s a beautiful feeling, how people react to your songs. I want to do this big time.”
So she stepped out on her own. She issued an album, “One Stop Along the Road,” in 2014. Initial ripples followed. Three years later, Cook signed with Mountain Fever Records and released another LP, “Deep Water.”
“That was a huge deal,” she said. “Nobody knew who I was before 2017. That took me from a regional-based band to a national band.”
Cook’s status hinged on her single of Gillian Welch’s “Caleb Meyer.” Unknown in a pack of upstart bluegrassers, Cook elevated to the top of bluegrass’s singles chart in speedy fashion.
“We were able to take it and make it our own,” Cook said. “We changed it and rearranged it, and people love it. It went to No. 2 on the charts. It was a whirlwind.”
Like Dorothy in a tornado, Cook’s world spun from anonymity to recognition by such bluegrass luminaries as Joe Mullins. Off to see the wizard? Well, that’s been her yellow brick road of late.
“That’s what it feels like sometimes,” Cook said. “Like, I can’t believe that I’ve had conversations with Don Rigsby, Ronnie Bowman, Joe Mullins. They respect me as a peer. Every moment is precious.”
Last year’s album, “Point of No Return,” spread wider Cook’s appeal. From a base of traditionalism, she ventured deeper into bluegrass’s contemporary realm.
“People were waiting for that record to come out,” she said. “The one tune, ‘My Favorite Memory’ from Merle Haggard, we had no intention of putting it on the record. But I’ve had so many text messages and Facebook messages and emails about that song.”
Fan reaction to “Point of No Return” did not quite match that of the prior “Deep Water.” Primarily, Cook said, that was because of a shift from traditional-leaning bluegrass to an embrace of a more progressive style.
“It was a far different record than ‘Deep Water,’” she said. “I’m taking it to another level with the next record. People are in for a real traditional album.”
Now signed to a long term deal with Mountain Fever, Cook finished recording her forthcoming album in October. Look for a string of singles to precede its full release.
“We’ll have a new single, ‘Get On Board,’ out on Feb. 7,” Cook said. “It’s driving. It gets on down the road, a driving bluegrass song. It’s like, get on board. The Amanda Cook Band train is rolling on.”
Mid-steam, she paused.
“I still wake up every day and think, ‘This is not real,’” Cook said.
