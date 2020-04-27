Chris Ramsey had a great article on gardening in last week’s column. There is certainly a renewed interest in growing your own food as a result of the current situation.
Maybe you are an old hand at gardening, or maybe you are growing your first garden. At the Extension offices, we always get good questions about gardening from area growers.
Ideally, we would get together to do some training in this area, but restrictions on group size have almost eliminated that possibility for a while. However, we do have the technology to do that remotely by computer.
I realize many people are well into the season already, but some may still have questions.
Listed below is a series of free webinars on vegetable gardening that will be presented via Zoom.
Registration is required, and there is a link for each webinar that you can go and register for the event.
Everyone is welcome to participate. There will be an opportunity to ask questions. The sessions will last 30 to 45 minutes each.
The first session, titled “Managing Fertility and Planting the Home Garden,” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 30, and here is the link to register: https://tinyurl.com/yc48muju.
The second session, titled “Garden Maintenance, Pest Control, and Harvest,” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 7, and here is the link to register: https://tinyurl.com/y84thbdb.
In the future, Crystal Peek will be doing a session on food preservation. There is a lot of confusion on preservation, especially canning. Boiling water bath canning has received a lot of press in recent years however, it is only appropriate for certain high acid foods.
Vegetables such as green beans must be canned in a pressure canner to avoid potential food safety issues such as botulism poisoning. How to prepare and process your vegetable harvest will be covered in her session. The date will be announced later.
If you have a pressure canner and would like to have the pressure gauge tested, the Washington County Extension office offers free canner testing each year. Call our office at 276-676-6309 if you are interested.
It is exciting to see so many people interested in growing their own food. It can be rewarding but can also be challenging.
These programs will help gardeners deal with those challenges. We look forward to delivering these programs and hope you will find them of interest.
