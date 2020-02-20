Hayes Carll sounds like a character from an old Kris Kristofferson song.
He’s a poet and a preacher of life, a guitar-toting and traveling troubadour who belongs in the cab of Kristofferson’s “Me and Bobby McGee.”
Climb inside when Carll pulls up to Barter Theatre in Abingdon on Friday. Presented by the Abingdon Music Experience as part of its new Abingdon Sessions concert series, Carll leads a lineup that’s enhanced by Johnson City treasures Bill and the Belles.
“I loved how Kris Kristofferson laid it out for us,” said Carll, by phone from his home in Nashville. “It made sense to me. Bob Dylan made sense to me. They made the world seem less dark.”
Carll hails from Houston, Texas. Born in 1976, he latched upon a marriage of music where folk met country and rock at an altar from which his music evolved.
“Willie Nelson brought happiness and light to me,” Carll said. “They’re guideposts, saying that it’s going to be alright for us. That’s what fueled me to be a singer and songwriter.”
For the better part of 20 years, Carll’s indentations in music include revelatory lyrics swathed with knee-buckling melodies. Like Kristofferson, his albums as a whole and tunes in general, feature points meant to be ingested and contemplated.
Take Carll’s latest album, last year’s “What it Is.”
“Todd Snider once said, ‘I don’t write these songs to change people’s minds but to ease my own mind,’” Carll said. “I tried to ease my mind with these songs on the new album. I do consider my job title as artist. It feels strange to restrain myself from writing songs about things I feel strongly about or passionately about.”
In the past, Carll’s political statements in song tended toward veiled or brief references.
“It’s a weird territory to try and navigate,” Carll said. “It always has been for me. I’ve always made subtle hints about where I lean. I’ve tried to do it more like Todd Snider has, to make people laugh rather than to throw down a gauntlet.”
Still, he’s not particularly overt. For instance, in the country-rocker “Times Like These,” Carll vaguely references America’s oft-acidic political climate and resultant societal divide: “In times like these I wish someone was on my side, instead of bringing it together we’re just widening the great divide.”
Perhaps not so surprisingly, fan response hasn’t been completely copasetic.
“If you put yourself out there, there’s going to be a reaction,” he said. “That’s something I always worried about.”
Nonetheless, Carll’s personal life appears firmly ensconced in bliss. For instance, he married fellow singer Allison Moorer about a year ago.
“Life’s good,” Carll said. “Just got over the flu. Other than that, everything is looking up.”
Case in point, listen for a new collaboration from Carll and Moorer.
“We’re putting out a single, ‘That’s the Way Love Goes,’ I think in March,” Carll said.
His marriage, last year’s album, this year’s single and outlook signal the dawning of a new era of life for Hayes Carll. He’s happy and it shows.
“I’m more focused in what I want to sing and how I want to sing it than before I got into this relationship,” he said. “She’s inspired me to not hide, to not be afraid of what I am and who I am.”
And that, for all the world to know, is a songwriter. Carll writes like a man whose words need to come out, whose life may well even depend on it.
“I feel like it’s a noble calling,” Carll said.
