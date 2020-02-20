Twenty-five years ago, Peter Gabriel’s prog-rock met Earl Scruggs’ bluegrass banjo in the form of a band of buddies from North Carolina.
Then as now, Acoustic Syndicate do not merely push the envelope; they obliterate them.
Witness Acoustic Syndicate’s conflation of seemingly disparate music on Saturday at Barter Theatre in Abingdon. Presented by the Abingdon Music Experience during the new Abingdon Sessions concert series, dynamic duo Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley co-headline.
“I’ll tell you,” Bryon McMurry, co-founder of Acoustic Syndicate of the band’s challenging combination of styles, “it goes all the way back to the farm.”
McMurry, his brother Fitz, cousin Steve McMurry, and Jay Sanders grew up on or near family farms in North Carolina. Acoustic Syndicate formed in 1994, long after wildly divergent streams of music had seeped into their souls.
“My grandparents on my mother’s side worked with Earl Scruggs in a cotton mill,” said Bryon McMurry, the band’s banjo player.
As kids, the trio of McMurry kin formed a band, Maple Creek Three.
“Sometime around when I was 9 or 10, I got a banjo. Fitz got drums. Steve got a fiddle,” McMurry said. “We started very traditionally. We did ‘Cripple Creek,’ ‘Foggy Mountain Breakdown,’ gospel songs. It wasn’t long afterwards when we found rock ‘n’ roll.”
First came flash.
“In sixth grade,” McMurry said, “I found KISS.”
Then came the boys’ foundation.
“Once I found Jaco Pastorius (jazz bass guitarist pioneer) and Bob Marley,” he said, “it kind of left KISS in the dust.”
What began as Maple Creek Three led to the formation of Acoustic Syndicate. Dissect them to find remnants of the Grateful Dead commingling with the Police and Peter Gabriel, Pete Townshend and the Who.
“You are all over it!” McMurry said. “That almost brought tears to my eyes. I’m glad it shows. It’s not intentional, but that’s what it is.”
Now, Acoustic Syndicate own a history unlike any other band. They’ve recorded a handful of exceedingly well-received albums, but haven’t issued a new one since “Rooftop Garden” in 2013. That looks to change in the foreseeable future.
“We’ve got a bunch of new material,” McMurry said. “There’s a lot of half-finished material. I’d say that in 2020 we’d like to get into the studio. We’re excited to see where it’s going to end up.”
See them while you can. Though they were road warriors in the past, they’re now family men with day jobs. Consequently, Acoustic Syndicate performs relatively few shows nowadays.
“We were doing about 170 shows a year,” McMurry said. “I missed about three years of my son’s life. You don’t get those moments back. Last year, we pushed it to the edge of what we can do. We did about 30 shows last year.”
Yet like a funky Jerry Garcia groove, Acoustic Syndicate maintain benchmarks that spun them to national respect, love, and stardom. For one, their songs typically embody positive messages. For another, when on stage, they reach out as if to embrace audiences like old friends returned to the fold.
“I would hope that audiences feel better after our shows,” McMurry said. “Positive messages are essential. We try to convey those positive messages on stage. It’s the truth.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.