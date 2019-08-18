The winners of the Abingdon Corporate Challenge were announced at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce Third Thursday Breakfast Briefing on July 18 at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.
Food City was the first place winner and was awarded a unique trophy designed by Jayne Duehring and Tonya Triplett with the town of Abingdon. Food City averaged 504.07 miles per walker.
Second and third place teams, which received a certificate, were Emory & Henry College, which averaged 389.92 miles per walker, and Friends of SwVA, which averaged 361.22 miles per walker.
The Abingdon Corporate Challenge was held from April 15 through July 15 and encouraged local businesses of all sizes to challenge their employees to walk.