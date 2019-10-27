Long before cars and trains, paths like Route 11 were crossed by stagecoach, with horses pounding the ground from Wytheville to Marion to Abingdon to Bristol.
Virginia C .Johnson details such stories of horse, inns and taverns in her latest book, “Virginia by Stagecoach” (The History Press, 2019, $21.99).
This 192-page book ventures through chapters called “An American Way to Travel,” “A Visit to the Springs,” “Heading South,” “Roads West” “The Civil War” and “The End of the Line.”
“In this small volume, we’ll explore some of the history, scenarios and personalities that ran alongside the stagecoach trade,” Johnson writes.
Illustrations show off such landmarks as the Swan Tavern of Yorktown, Virginia, and an old tavern at Hanover, Virginia.
But this is more than just about old hotels.
Johnson is also the co-author of “Virginia Horse Racing; Triumphs of the Turf.”
So she knows her way around horses — and that’s a big reason why her book focuses on the horses that pulled the wagons on such roads as Route 11, once known as the Great Stage Road.
Ultimately, railroads began to put stagecoaches out of fashion with travelers.
And an era would slowly trot to an end by the late 1800s.
“People in towns eventually stopped anticipating the melodious sound of stage horns and listened for the screams of steam whistles instead,” Johnson writes. “The train’s faster, most mechanical rhythm became the daily underlying tempo of progress.”
