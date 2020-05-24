The 2020 Historic Preservation Award Ceremony for the city of Bristol, Virginia will not be held in person due to COVID-19. However, award recipients are being honored through media.
The Historic Preservation Award recognizes and honors property owners and developers who engage in preservation on property within the city’s five historic districts: Euclid Avenue, Solar Hill, Virginia Hill, Bristol Downtown Commercial, and Bristol Warehouse Historic Districts.
Properties within Bristol, Virginia city limits, but outside historic districts are eligible for the new Citywide Historic Preservation Award.
Because of current COVID-19 budget restrictions, the committee is grateful to community members who helped fund this year’s award plaques. Congratulations to the award recipients!
Euclid Avenue Historic District
The Sharrett home at 718 Park St. was built in 1924. Current owners purchased the property six years ago with the intent to revive the home’s beauty after years of neglect. The home remained vacant for over a year and was in poor condition both on the interior and exterior. The front porch, front steps and guttering were repaired and painted. Interior rooms were renovated, and missing light fixtures and door knobs were added. New landscaping was completed in the front and side yards, including high-end landscape lighting. The Sharrett family brought new life back to this beautiful historic home.
Solar Hill Historic District
The Staples and Rizzo home at 224 Johnson St. was built 1891-1893 by artist and musician Charlotte Winston West, who supervised every detail of construction. The home was divided into apartments in 1950. When the current owners acquired the Victorian Stick style home, it had stood vacant approximately 15 years. A leaking roof caused immense interior damage requiring major renovation. Exterior rotten wood, columns, porch balusters, rails and the roof were replaced. Architectural features were modeled and replaced. The home’s extraordinary interior details include beautifully tiled fireplaces. Staples and Rizzo state “We are just the current caretakers of our historic Victorian Lady; her continuing story is still being written.”
Virginia Hill Historic District
The Ward home at 510 Russell St. was built in 1906 and purchased by the current owner in 2004, after standing vacant and neglected. The interior woodwork, mantels and Tiger oak floors are exceptional amenities. The homeowner worked 10 years on interior renovations before starting exterior renovations. The tile tin roof, back door, deck and siding were replaced. The front porch was kept to its original design, and the ceiling and floor were replaced. New front porch rails were designed, machined and installed. The homeowner worked tirelessly by hand for 16 years with some assistance from family and friends.
Bristol Downtown Commercial Historic District
The Benjamin Walls Gallery and WALLS Luxury Lofts building at 701 State St. was constructed in 1901. Restoration began in 2008, preserving history while bringing the building to modern code. The retrofitted façade was removed, original façade and wood transom windows restored, and the entire first floor removed. Historic Oak Trim, over 1,800 board feet, was restored and original walls were incorporated. Sixty historic hinges and countless hardware pieces were restored. Front doors feature famous Bommer spring hinges patented in 1895. Seven original transom doors were located and reused. After years of tireless work and attention to detail, the project was completed in 2010.
Stewardship Award
The Stout home, referred to as Sapling Grove, at 2273 Kingmill Pike, was built around 1823. Current owners acquired the home in 1982. Believed to be the oldest still-occupied home in Bristol, Virginia, it was built as a two-story, three room I-plan in apparent Greek Revival style. Another two-story I-plan was then added shortly after to transform to an L-plan. Exterior walls are three bricks thick. The front porch is full height with a balcony on the second story. The rear porch and roof were altered in the 1920s. The current owners have preserved the property close to its original condition for 38 years.
Citywide Award
The Bristol Train Station at 101 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. was built 1902-1903. It is a one- to two-story brick building with a tower section, a seven-bay one-story midsection and a six-bay two-story east end. In 1999, the Bristol Train Station Foundation began a 10-year renovation project to preserve the building and bring it into the 21st century. The project included new roofing and guttering, parking lot paving and curbing, plumbing, HVAC systems, a catering kitchen, restrooms, interior and exterior lighting and landscaping. The lower level Rock Room was also renovated. The Bristol Train Station is a centerpiece of downtown revitalization.
