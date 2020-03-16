All nonessential and nonemergency court proceedings in Virginia are suspended until April 6, an order from the Supreme Court of Virginia states.
The order applies to all civil, traffic and criminal matters as well as jury trials, with the exception of emergency matters such as quarantine and isolation orders and arraignments.
Courts in Virginia’s 28th Judicial Circuit and District comprised of Washington County, Smyth County and Bristol, Virginia will also operate under limited dockets until further notice on order from the 28th Judicial Circuit. The Washington County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office has requested that the public limit its presence at the county courthouse.
Under an order from the Supreme Court of Tennessee, in-person court proceedings are suspended for all courts in Tennessee, including Sullivan County Chancery, Circuit and General Sessions.
In Bristol, Tennessee, the Municipal Court and Juvenile Court proceedings are suspended until March 31.
