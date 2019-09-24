BRISTOL, Tenn. — The former Kmart property on West State Street has a new owner.
The property was sold Sept. 12 by Florida Mission Eternal Gospel Church to Johnson West State, a company owned by The Pinnacle developer Steve Johnson, for $2.5 million.
In May, Johnson and his company, Johnson Commercial Development, applied for a $1.7 million tax-increment financing (TIF) agreement to turn the blighted Kmart into a retail center. Tax-increment financing is an incentive that subsidizes developers by refunding or diverting a portion of their taxes to help finance development.
To determine whether the project could be completed without a TIF, the city hired MuniCap, a Maryland-based financial consulting firm, to conduct a study. MuniCap began the study in mid-July, but Tom Anderson, director of economic development, said there is no set date for its release. Anderson added that Johnson’s purchase of the property won’t affect the study or TIF application process because the projected purchase price was included in the ongoing analysis before the property was sold.
The property has been vacant since Kmart closed in August 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.