BRISTOL, Tenn. — Contura Energy announced Friday it will idle most of its coal operations for 30 days in response to market conditions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Effective immediately, the majority of Contura operations will be idled for about 30 days, with some sites idling for shorter periods and a few continuing to operate at a near-normal rate of production, according to a news release.
Schedules are being implemented based on existing customer agreements, current inventory levels and anticipated customer demand. Certain preparation plants, docks and loadouts will continue operating to support business needs and customer shipments, the release states.
“As the world attempts to understand and respond to the impacts of the current pandemic, we are implementing plans that we believe will help us manage through the challenges of a distressed coal market and growing coal stockpiles alongside varied customer responses to the coronavirus,” David Stetson, chairman and CEO, said in the statement.
The company has about 4,300 employees at operations in Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
“In this and every situation we face, our employees are of utmost concern, and we are implementing tailored measures across the company to help reduce the impact and exposure to our workforce wherever possible,” Stetson said. “Though most sites will idle for roughly four weeks, we will continually analyze needs across the organization and demand from our customer base and we may extend or shorten these idle periods based on that analysis. We remain committed to our customers and expect to continue meeting our sales agreements.”
Regardless of production schedule or idle status, all Contura operations will continue to be monitored and maintained with regard to safety and environmental compliance, according to the release.
Contura is also withdrawing its previously announced financial guidance for 2020.
“As with any market disruption, we are closely monitoring the potential impact of these events on our workforce, our business, and our financial position,” said Andy Eidson, chief financial officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.