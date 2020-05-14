bms

If racing returns to Bristol Motor Speedway on June 3, there will be a noticeable difference - no fans.

 Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier

The Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway will be held on Sunday, May 31, according to NASCAR. The Xfinity race will be held on Saturday, May 30, at BMS.

Fans will not be allowed at either race. 

BMS general manager Jerry Caldwell will have more details later on Thursday. 

