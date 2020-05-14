The Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway will be held on Sunday, May 31, according to NASCAR. The Xfinity race will be held on Saturday, May 30, at BMS.
Fans will not be allowed at either race.
BMS general manager Jerry Caldwell will have more details later on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.